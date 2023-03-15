There were fears not long ago that Callum Paterson could miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury picked up in Sheffield Wednesday’s home win over Plymouth Argyle at the start of February.

The Star soon revealed that his injury would not require surgery and within a week or two Owls boss Darren Moore got to describing the Scotland international as a ‘quick healer’ – though he was reticent to put any timescale on a possible recovery time.

That was until last week when he considered Paterson and fellow injury case Mallik Wilks to be a couple of weeks from a return to the fold.

Though the form of Josh Windass and Michael Smith in particular means they have coped admirably with their forward options reduced to three, Moore said that while every care will be taken with their rehabilitation he was keen to have their return come as soon as possible to offer more options up top.

Callum Paterson was in a rich vein of form before his injury. Pic: Steve Ellis.

And while a number of changes to Wednesday’s sports science set-up have been praised for easing an injury record that has plagued the club for many seasons, the spirit within the camp has been vitally important to the mindset in recovery of injured players, according to midfielder Will Vaulks.

In Paterson’s case the Owls have lost a big personality on the training field but not in the corridors and common rooms of Midlewood Road, with every effort taken to ensure sidelined players are kept involved – and that their approach remains ever-positive.

“He’s alright,” Vaulks told The Star on Paterson, with whom he has shared a long-time friendship having played together at Cardiff City.

“It’s unfortunate he’s been injured but he’s seemed to be in a good place mentally which is the main thing and is working hard to get back as quickly as he can.

“He’s back to his normal joking self in the physio room, pulling the pranks. It’s not always the best when me and him are in the same room!

“They can be a big miss, lads like that. That’s why it’s so important they stay around the place as much as possible and don’t have crazy treatment times at four o’clock in the afternoon or whatever.”

Paterson and Wilks are the attacking inclusions in a treatment room that has also counted defenders Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan as regular visitors in recent months.

Moore reiterated the fact that Heneghan will not feature on a matchday again this season. Ihiekwe remains hopeful of a return towards the back end of the campaign.

“We see them every day,” Vaulks said. “We might not see them on the training pitch but to still sit and have your breakfast with them, have a chat, make sure they’re alright. It’s important. You have to make them feel part of it.

“Touch wood, I’ve been lucky enough not to have had a long-term injury but even if you don’t train for one or two days or you’re out of the team, you immediately feel way from things.

“As players and staff you have to keep these players involved because they’re just important as the ones who are fit and healthy.”

