Darren Moore named three unchanged Sheffield Wednesday XIs in a row - but that will now have to change.

Moore stood by his troops as they saw off Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United and Portsmouth in recent weeks, opting to change things from the bench during the game rather than switch them up at the start.

Now though, with Dominic Iorfa serving a one-game ban this weekend, Moore will have a decision to make about who takes his place on the right of his back three when Bolton Wanderers come to town.

It may well be that he opts to do what he did against Pompey, bringing Liam Palmer inside to centre back with Jack Hunt out on the right - Jaden Brown had already been replaced by Reece James at half time after the latter had picked up a booking.

There also may be a change in midfield depending on what happens with George Byers - while there’s potentially a discussion to be had up top with regards to Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

Here’s how we can see the Owls lining up against Evatt’s Bolton come Friday night’s kick off:

Cameron Dawson - GK His clean sheets speak for themselves... Barely called upon v Portsmouth, but made a great reaction save when he had to and dealt with balls into the box well.

Liam Palmer - RCB He's no stranger to shifting position, and after some good performances at RWB he may be called upon to go centrally once more due to Dominic Iorfa's suspension.

Aden Flint - CB Undroppable for Wednesday right now. An absolute beast in the heart of defence, showed once more v Pompey why he's become so vital. Is yet to lose when playing for the Owls.

Akin Famewo - LCB Another one who's become a bit of a mainstay in the Wednesday backline. Set the tone early at Fratton Park, and has been exceptional.