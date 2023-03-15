Accelerated opportunities handed to three Sheffield Wednesday youngsters have been grasped according to senior Owls figures, with first team boss Darren Moore backing them to go on to have success in the game.

A quiet January saw talented trio Rio Shipston, Sean Fusire and Adam Alimi-Adetoro promoted to full involvement in first team training in part to stack out numbers – with a handful of other young players also having been pictured taking part in sessions in recent weeks.

All three have tasted first team match involvement in short spurts but it is behind the scenes that they are developing at a promising rate according to Wednesday first team boss Darren Moore and under-23s chief Neil Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sean, Rio and Adam have very much been part of the first team group,” Moore told The Star. “Where they’re at in their young careers, it’s good training among the senior players.

Sheffield Wednesday teenager Sean Fusire has impressed in senior training.

“We’ve seen all three of them come on leaps and bounds in terms of playing with us every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they’re not receiving adequate playing time then we’ve dropped them back down to the under-21s to give them match minutes but their development and progression has been really good.

“They’re three different players who bring different qualities to the team and the three of them have definitely got the attributes to be in and around the first team and certainly to carve out a career in the game.”

The opportunity to spend so much time up close with a side chasing a league title and unbeaten in league football in well over five months is a huge one and speaking to The Star in recent weeks Thompson spoke glowingly of the incentive their promotion to the seniors has offered other players within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s great for them training up there, playing with those players at that tempo,” said Thompson, a one-time Owls caretaker boss. “That’s where everyone wants to be.

“When they come back to us they have showed a good attitude and they can only learn from all of it. It’s a process for them.

“The gaffer has been great in terms of getting the boys up there in training and that should be an incentive for all the other boys. The opportunity is and will be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad