Comments of Sheffield-based Wales coach paint picture that could be to Sheffield Wednesday’s benefit

Sheffield-based Wales manager Rob Page has discussed the reasons behind Will Vaulks exclusion for his squad for forthcoming Euro Qualifiers later this month.

By Alex Miller
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:05 GMT

Many believed the hugely in-form seven-cap man may have done enough to fight his way back in after months of consistency in Owls colours coincided with the retirement of fellow midfielder Joe Allen and injury to Dylan Levitt.

His last of seven caps came almost a year ago when he played 61 minutes of a 1-1 friendly draw with Czech Republic.

But after the retirement of long-time senior players including Allen and Gareth Bale and humiliation at the Qatar World Cup, it seems Page is moving on to blooding younger players.

Vaulks, 29, told The Star earlier this month that he still harboured hopes of playing for Wales going forward but admitted communication between himself and Page had been minimal.

“I haven’t spoken to both players,” Page told Welsh football website Y Clwb Pel-droed when asked about the exclusions of Vaulks and Aaron Collins, who has 15 goals and 11 assists at fellow League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

“We’re in a transition period at the minute, and I want to bring in the younger players.

“Will has been great for us over the years whenever we’ve needed him, and he’s doing well at club level at this moment in time, but I have a lot of trust in the squad that I’ve selected.”

Page described a ‘fresh start’ in the selection stakes and spoke about the need to put his own stamp on a squad he inherited from Ryan Giggs initially on a temporary basis in November 2020.

While his comments may well disappoint Vaulks they are of benefit to Wednesday, who would have been without the battler for away trips to Cheltenham and Forest Green Rovers.

Page said: “We’ve still improved and still learned from playing at the World Cup. We no longer hope to qualify for tournaments, we now believe we can, so that mindset has changed, and we’re going to build on that.

“In the main we’ve got the same team that got the success, but by introducing young and hungry players who are biting at the heels of those senior players, is only going to lead to a great environment, and that’s the culture we want to create.”

