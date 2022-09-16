In-form Sheffield Wednesday man set to miss crunch fixture after international call-up

Mark McGuinness, who has impressed on the left side of the back three in six appearances since signing on loan from Cardiff City, has been called up to the latest Republic of Ireland under-21 squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship play-off double-header with Israel next week.

The play-off matches will take place on Friday September 23 in Dublin and then on Tuesday September 27 in Tel Aviv and will mean McGuinness will miss Wycombe’s visit to Hillsborough on Saturday September 24, prompting the need for a rethink at the back.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Mark McGuinness.

Should he feature in either of the matches, the 21-year-old will be adding to 13 caps earned at under-21 level, a tally built on 10 caps at under-20 level.

Born in Slough, the 21-year-old Arsenal academy graduate qualifies to play for the Republic of Ireland through the birthplace of his father.

Clubs are given the option of postponing League One fixtures if at least three players are called up for international duty.

Any further call-ups at Wednesday’s end look unlikely at this stage, with Will Vaulks having missed out on the Wales squad and League One player of the month Liam Palmer not recalled for involvement with Scotland.

The absence of McGuinness for Wycombe will be a blow though Darren Moore has options in reserve.