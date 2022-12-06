One of Sheffield Wednesday’s loan trio has admitted there have been no assurances from his parent club as to whether he’ll be allowed to stay on a Hillsborough – and intimated his desire to stay.

All three of the Owls’ loanees – Reece James of Blackpool, Alex Mighten of Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City’s Mark McGuinness – are subject to recall clauses in January as has become standard practice in season-long loan deals.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has spoken of his satisfaction in how the trio are performing for the club and so it seems to be over to their parent clubs to make a call on whether the three remain Owls for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls Reece James on the attack Pic Steve Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man to have caught the eye in recent weeks is Reece James, who filling in at left centre-half has produced a string of committed performances in what is a foreign position.

James, 29, admitted he hasn’t been given any assurances as to his future in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me at the moment, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “That’s where my mind is at, I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully as we get to January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.

“Absolutely [he’d be open to staying on in January and beyond]. It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Moore player during their shared time at Doncaster Rovers, James’ Blackpool contract has another year to run from the end of this season – with the club holding a further 12-month option beyond that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the Tangerines – who sit a lowly 23rd in the Championship table – have been in contact on occasion and have been keeping half an eye on his progress after injury tore through his opening year with the Bloomfield Road side last season.

“A little bit, but I’ve been left to it,” he said when asked how much contact he’s had with his parent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve been to watch a couple of the games here and you get feedback from when they’ve watched those.

Advertisement Hide Ad