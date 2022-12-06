News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In-form Sheffield Wednesday man Reece James admits uncertainty over Blackpool January recall cloud – reiterates transfer possibility

One of Sheffield Wednesday’s loan trio has admitted there have been no assurances from his parent club as to whether he’ll be allowed to stay on a Hillsborough – and intimated his desire to stay.

By Alex Miller
3 minutes ago

All three of the Owls’ loanees – Reece James of Blackpool, Alex Mighten of Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City’s Mark McGuinness – are subject to recall clauses in January as has become standard practice in season-long loan deals.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has spoken of his satisfaction in how the trio are performing for the club and so it seems to be over to their parent clubs to make a call on whether the three remain Owls for the remainder of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals fire boss in latest shake-up
Most Popular
Owls Reece James on the attack Pic Steve Ellis
Hide Ad

One man to have caught the eye in recent weeks is Reece James, who filling in at left centre-half has produced a string of committed performances in what is a foreign position.

James, 29, admitted he hasn’t been given any assurances as to his future in the new year.

Hide Ad

“For me at the moment, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “That’s where my mind is at, I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully as we get to January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.

“Absolutely [he’d be open to staying on in January and beyond]. It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my time here.”

Hide Ad

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder opens up on ‘dream’ contract talks and his push for success

A former Moore player during their shared time at Doncaster Rovers, James’ Blackpool contract has another year to run from the end of this season – with the club holding a further 12-month option beyond that.

Hide Ad

He said that the Tangerines – who sit a lowly 23rd in the Championship table – have been in contact on occasion and have been keeping half an eye on his progress after injury tore through his opening year with the Bloomfield Road side last season.

“A little bit, but I’ve been left to it,” he said when asked how much contact he’s had with his parent club.

Hide Ad

“They’ve been to watch a couple of the games here and you get feedback from when they’ve watched those.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday duo endure tough debuts following recent Owls exit

Hide Ad

“But my mind is fully and absolutely focused on Sheffield Wednesday.”

Reece JamesDarren MooreHillsboroughBlackpool