Sheffield Wednesday duo endure tough debuts following recent Owls exit

Paulo Aguas and Jay Glover both made their debut for Belper Town over the weekend following their loan exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

It was confirmed last week that the young pair, who have both made their senior debuts this season, had left Hillsborough on a month-long deal to the Northern Premier League Premier Division in search of more regular game time.

Aguas and Glover, who both turned 19 in May, will be hoping that they can use their spell away to aid their ongoing development, with Darren Moore watching them closely ahead of what could be a pivotal summer for both players as well as many of their teammates.

The duo were both straight into the action as they made their debuts away from home against FC United of Manchester, however were unable to stop their side losing 2-0 and therefore remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Aguas was handed a start by Steve Kittrick on Saturday afternoon and completed the full 90 minutes at Broadhurst Park, while Glover was brought into the fray for the final 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, Ciaran Brennan, played another 90 minutes for Swindon Town as they were beaten 2-0 at Crawley Town – and there was also defeats for Ryan Galvin and Luke Jackson as Maidstone United and Matlock Town were beaten by Woking and Radcliffe respectively.

Wednesday may well look to get a few more youngsters out on loan in the next month or so as they look to get them ready for first team senior football.

Paulo Aguas on his Belper Town debut. (Mike Smith)

