Rio Shipston is in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over his first ever professional contract at the club, and he says that the opportunity is a dream come true.

The talented teenager has had an exciting couple of months, making his senior debut in October, spending more time with Darren Moore’s first team, and playing his part in another good FA Youth Cup run for the U18s.

Shipston, 18, has been with the Owls for over a decade, and he says the chance to train alongside his heroes and continue his development is something he’s relishing.

“I’m loving it!” he told The Star. “It’s massive for my development, and I’m obviously taking the right steps - so we’ll see where it goes… I’ve grown quite a bit, I’m getting set now.”

“It’s a dream come true for me being a Wednesday fan, I’m a massive Wednesdayite,” he said when asked about talks over a pro deal.

“I got here when I was six, signed when I was seven, so I’ve been here all my life. It’s a dream come true really. I’ve got to keep pushing on and see where it goes.”

Darren Moore has spoken highly of the midfield man and spoke of his hopes for his future, and he once more showed his quality this week as he scored Wednesday’s only goal as they drew 1-1 with Barnsley before winning a penalty shootout to progress to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Shipston missed his penalty in the shootout, but his performance in the game didn’t go unnoticed by those – no doubt including Moore – in the stands, and he says he was pleased with how the team managed to dig in for the result.

The teenager went on to say, “It was a range of emotions, and a tough game… First game we were on top a lot, second half I felt like we could’ve done better - but that’s just how the game went.

“The lads stuck at it, we’ve got a good connection, and we’ve been there before. We knew what to do.”

