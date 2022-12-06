There’s been another managerial change in League One after Sheffield Wednesday’s League One rivals, Charlton Athletic, decided to part ways with Ben Garner.

Garner has been in charge of the Addicks for less than six months, but after a 1-0 defeat against Cheltenham Town made it five games without a defeat in all competitions it was decided that a change was required.

Club owner, Thomas Sandgaard, thanked Garner for his efforts, but said that they needed to take the opportunity and freshen things up.

He told the club’s official website, “We would like to thank Ben for his hard work and commitment to the job. In his time at Charlton, the club have achieved some stand-out results, including big wins against some of the better teams in this league.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to sustain a consistency of results and our league position and recent form have left us in a situation where we had to act to give ourselves the best opportunity to get the most from this season as well as building a positive and winning environment for future years.

“We wish Ben the best for the future. Our search for a new manager has begun.”

Garner’s exit is the latest in the third tier with Burton Albion, Derby County and Exeter City having all spent time on the hunt for a new boss this season, with Wednesday’s Darren Moore now the ninth longest-serving manager in the division.

Charlton, who – like the Owls – have a history in the top-flight, are currently 17th in League One and will be desperate to start climbing up the table.