In-form Sheffield Wednesday man questions game management in Plymouth Argyle defeat

The Owls conceded in injury time to hand the table-topping hosts three valuable points, a result that means Wednesday have now lost to three of their direct rivals in terms of the League One promotion race.

Among Wednesday’s best-performing players is stalwart defender Liam Palmer, who scored his third league goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat at Home Park.

Owls Liam Palmer Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking after the late defeat he said: “Overriding emotion right now is disappointment, obviously. Conceding in the last minute, obviously we had quite a bit of the game and definitely enough chances to go on and win the game.

“Their keeper there has just walked off with the champagne, so that tells the story.

“To come down here with a full house, we silenced the crowd for a lot of the game. We stuck to the game plan well, a slight tweak in system from the manager worked well for a lot of the game, but unfortunately we just fell short at the end.”

An experienced Wednesday man of over 350 appearances, Palmer rued the game management of his side in closing out a match they impressed in for large periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth had a goal cleared off the line by Michael Ihiekwe shortly before Sam Cosgrove’s gut-punch winner.

“It’s easy to say now but it’s one to learn from in terms of not getting beaten,” said the Scotland international.

“We had balls in certain areas at the end and we were eager to get the cross in, people with their heads down trying to get the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking back you might keep it in the corner, turn back out and run the clock down.

“There’s that mix between wanting to win the game and not wanting to lose it, ultimately you want to win it. It’s disappointing.”

He went on: “As the subs came on, they chucked a few players on and things became a bit disjointed. I felt we just fell deeper and deeper naturally as bodies got tired.

Advertisement Hide Ad