What Sheffield Wednesday’s postponement means as Owls head back after long trip

Sheffield Wednesday’s players are on their way back to Sheffield from Cheltenham after a long – and fruitless – trip down to Gloucestershire.

The Owls were due to face the Robins at 7.45pm this evening and stood a chance to go top of the League One table, however freezing weather down there meant that a decision was made on Tuesday afternoon to postpone the tie until a later date.

It’s a tricky one to rearrange for the two club’s given the schedule coming up, and there’s a chance that – like their game against Fleetwood Town last season – it gets pushed back until very late in the campaign. Details on that will be provided when possible.

Darren Moore and his side were already down in Cheltenham as part of their preparations for the fixture, but will now be making the lengthy trip back to S6 – where there’s even a chance they train this afternoon/evening.

Upon hearing that their game against Plymouth Argyle was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Moore turned their bus around and had them preparing for game against Morecambe, and he may be tempted to do the same now before Fleetwood visit in the FA Cup.

This postponement means that Moore’s players, those injured and those that played on Saturday, will have a bit more time to recover before the next fixture, but it also means that if Wednesday are going to go top of the table in their next league game then they’ll have to beat the very team that sits above them.

The Owls play host to the Pilgrims on February 4th in a top-of-the-table clash at Hillsborough, and you’d think that the Wednesday boss isn’t too discouraged at having one less game to take a toll on his players before that fixture rolls around.

February could be a pivotal month in the 2022/23 campaign as they go up against Plymouth and Ipswich Town in back-to-back games, and if they’re able to keep up their unbeaten run for the next couple of weeks then they will certainly be worth of their new tag as title favourites given by several bookies this month.