How Dejphon Chansiri reacted to Michael Hector’s Sheffield Wednesday return – second mystery trialist confirmed

Dejphon Chansiri will discuss the possible Sheffield Wednesday signing of fan favourite Michael Hector as and when the conversation is needed.

By Alex Miller
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:54pm

That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore, who confirming The Star’s report that Hector was now of interest to the club went one further by revealing he was already in training at Middlewood Road as they seek to take a closer look at the condition of the free agent Jamaica international.

Chansiri will know Hector from a first spell at the club that saw him take home the 2018/19 Player of the Season award while on loan from Chelsea.

Watching on Owls Chairman Dejphon Chansiri. Pic Steve Ellis
“It’s just an opportunity for him to come in and it’s very early, so the chairman is pretty relaxed about it. Really relaxed about the whole situation,” Moore told The Star.

“We know in football that as close as something may seem, there's always so much red tape in it.

“The best thing we can do is to remain calm about it, let the process happen and as and when we need to talk, we’ll talk.

“There’s a process that needs to happen at the moment so we don’t need to get ahead of ourselves.”

Hector is not the only non-Wednesday player training with the club at current, Moore confirmed.

A mystery youngster is also spending time training with the club, though it is clear any eventual signing would be more angled at strengthening the under-23s rather than the senior sides.

Moore said: “We’ve got another younger lad in there in on trial as an opportunity arose but that’s it really.”

