Important Josh Windass update after Sheffield Wednesday star limps off
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says that Josh Windass was taken off against Middlesbrough as more of a precaution than any major concern.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old was handed another start by Xisco as Boro came to town in the Championship on Tuesday night, but after playing his part in a promising opening half an hour Windass had to undergo some treatment after a collision on the field.
Wednesday’s number 11 tried to continue for a few minutes, however the decision was then taken to take him off and replace him with eventual goalscorer, Anthony Musaba.
There was concern over last season’s play-off final hero as he limped from the stadium during the Spaniard’s post-match press conference, however the Owls boss didn’t appear to be overly worried about the attacker.
“With Josh he’s honest,” Xisco explained. “And in the last games he’s given big big things for the team, and then today he received an impact injury - but it’s nothing serious, more of a precaution. We will see if tomorrow (Thursday) we have any new information - but I asked him, and he says it’s only an impact.”
Meanwhile, the Owls boss went on to explain that Dominic Iorfa’s ailment that was sustained against Ipswich Town and kept him out of the Boro game, was a nothing ‘serious’ suggesting that he could return this weekend for the trip to Swansea City.
Wednesday head to The Swansea.com Stadium still in search of their first three points of the campaign, and with the Swans in the same boat both sides will be eager to try and benefit from the other’s poor form.