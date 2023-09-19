Sheffield Wednesday confirm striker’s trial spell ahead of potential S6 switch

Sheffield Wednesday have brought former Nottingham Forest striker, Lyle Taylor, in on a training spell at Middlewood Road ahead of a potential move.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old ex-Sheffield United man was spotted at Hillsborough on Tuesday night as the Owls drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough, giving reason to believe that he could be on his way back to South Yorkshire to join Xisco’s ranks at S6.

But there’s no done deal yet according to the Wednesday boss, who explained that Taylor will be assessed by the club before they make a decision about whether he can ‘give something special’ that will help improve the team’s fortunes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We spoke before about what we’re working on,” the Owls boss told the media after Taylor had walked past. “We are trying to find one striker for us - we’re looking for somebody who can give us something different, something to improve the last third.

“We can improve at training every day and maybe in three months we are at the level, or we can find another one - so now he’s training with us, and after that we’ll decide if he’s going to continue with us or not.

“Right now he’s an option, and we’ll evaluate whether he can give something special for the team and help the squad. He’s the sort of player than can give something different.”

Taylor has been without a club since leaving Forest over the summer, but has been in action for his national team, Montserrat, as recently as this month, and grabbed himself a couple of goals in 3-2 win over Barbados 10 days ago.