“A worry” “A bit mad” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in dour basement draw with Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t sustain a confident first half performance but doubled their points tally at home to Middlesbrough.
The teams made up two thirds of the Championship outfits to enter round seven of the fixture list without a win and will head into round eight in the same position despite Anthony Musaba’s first half opener.
Middlesbrough, among the challengers for promotion last season, looked timid in the first 45 and the Owls took advantage, taking a deserved lead into the break.
Bt the second half was a different story and the Teessiders dragged their way back into it with Darragh Lenihan’s headed effort.
Another point on the board feels like a so-so return as Wednesday continue on their quest for a win under Xisco.
Here are our player ratings from a fairly dour evening at S6.