Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t sustain a confident first half performance but doubled their points tally at home to Middlesbrough.

The teams made up two thirds of the Championship outfits to enter round seven of the fixture list without a win and will head into round eight in the same position despite Anthony Musaba’s first half opener.

Middlesbrough, among the challengers for promotion last season, looked timid in the first 45 and the Owls took advantage, taking a deserved lead into the break.

Bt the second half was a different story and the Teessiders dragged their way back into it with Darragh Lenihan’s headed effort.

Another point on the board feels like a so-so return as Wednesday continue on their quest for a win under Xisco.

Here are our player ratings from a fairly dour evening at S6.

1 . Devis Vasquez - 6 Timed his interception of Silvera’s one-on-one beautifully on 50 minutes. Putting it politely, he was not exactly decisive in dealing with Boro’s equaliser. Photo Sales

2 . Pol Valentin - 7 Making his first league start for the Owls, he was bright and picked up good ball in excellent areas. His style of play seems to be a bit mad and on it’s day can be highly effective. He faded - as they all did - as the game went on. Photo Sales

3 . Di’Shon Bernard - 7 Competent in defence and turned it on in the final third to join-up Valentin’s wingplay with Musaba’s finish. Another encouraging effort. Photo Sales