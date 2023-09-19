News you can trust since 1887
“A worry” “A bit mad” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in dour basement draw with Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday couldn’t sustain a confident first half performance but doubled their points tally at home to Middlesbrough.

By Alex Miller
Published 19th Sep 2023, 21:59 BST

The teams made up two thirds of the Championship outfits to enter round seven of the fixture list without a win and will head into round eight in the same position despite Anthony Musaba’s first half opener.

Middlesbrough, among the challengers for promotion last season, looked timid in the first 45 and the Owls took advantage, taking a deserved lead into the break.

Bt the second half was a different story and the Teessiders dragged their way back into it with Darragh Lenihan’s headed effort.

Another point on the board feels like a so-so return as Wednesday continue on their quest for a win under Xisco.

Here are our player ratings from a fairly dour evening at S6.

Timed his interception of Silvera’s one-on-one beautifully on 50 minutes. Putting it politely, he was not exactly decisive in dealing with Boro’s equaliser.

1. Devis Vasquez - 6

Making his first league start for the Owls, he was bright and picked up good ball in excellent areas. His style of play seems to be a bit mad and on it’s day can be highly effective. He faded - as they all did - as the game went on.

2. Pol Valentin - 7

Competent in defence and turned it on in the final third to join-up Valentin’s wingplay with Musaba’s finish. Another encouraging effort.

3. Di’Shon Bernard - 7

Strong when called upon and pushed the ball about with confidence in the first half, albeit against little Boro pressure. Had some hairy moments as the game went on - not least an errant pass that invited pressure late on.

4. Bambo Diaby - 6

