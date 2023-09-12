‘I’m sure...’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss makes pledge to fans ahead of return
Sheffield Wednesday are back in action against Ipswich Town on Saturday following the international break
While some managers furrow their brows at the thought of an international break, particularly one so early in the season, Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has admitted he has been pleased with the opportunity to continue working on getting his Owls reign fully into gear.
Wednesday are yet to win in the Championship this season but there were signs of promise when before club football took a temporary pause, Xisco leading his side to a draw away to Leeds United.
And the manager has made a pledge to Owls fans that the victories will come as he insists work on the pitch and on the training ground will soon reap rewards and take Wednesday up the Championship table.
“One of the things that is really important is that we continue in this way,” Xisco said. “I am sure that with these performances the results are coming.
“For sure if we play like that more, the results will arrive. We have to understand the level of the players we have in front of us and last season Leeds were Premier League.
“For me, this two weeks is perfect because it has been a moment for us to continue working together.”
Wednesday return to action with the visit of high-flying Ipswich Town, who have adjusted much better than Wednesday to life back in the Championship so far, with the two teams having been promoted from League One last term. The Tractor Boys are second in the table, suffering just one defeat so far.
Xisco is keen to give Owls fans something to shout about again, with a cloud still hovering over Hillsborough following a turbulent summer and he believes that there has been noticable progression since he first took charge.
That appears to be step one of a process that he is clearly looking to play a major role in, in the longer term.
“We need to try to give a very good performance at home in front of our fans and for the team to give their best,” he told the club’s website. “We are thinking always about the future; short, medium and long-term.
“Right now, we are with things in the short-term, the performances now, and at Leeds we were very good and were happy with the levels of all of our players.
“I know how hard my players are working every day on the training ground to be with full power, full energy and working to get the points in the Championship.
“You watch our games in pre-season and watch them now, you can see the improvement and sure, every day we are better and better.”