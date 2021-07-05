The 21-year-old full back joined the Blues in 2017 as a teenager following a successful trial whilst with the Metropolitan Police’s youth team, and went on to move up the ranks into the U23s until he left in 2019.

Since then he has gone on to play for Whyteleafe FC and, most recently, Dulwich Hamlet, and now Darren Moore seems to be weighing up the idea of possibly bringing him on board at Hillsborough as left-sided option.

Left back is a position that Wednesday are known to be looking to bolster ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following a number of exits over the summer, and Masampu’s ability to play there or further up the field means that he could be an interesting option on the back of their relegation into League One.

The defender is believed to have been spotted in camp with the Owls as Moore puts the team through their paces in Wales at present, however it remains to be seen whether things will go any further than just taking a closer look at him.

Wednesday have had a quiet transfer window so far, with young David Agbontohoma the only new addition – although he is destined for the U23s at first – up to now, however they are thought to be working to try and get a deal done that would see former Everton man, Dennis Adeniran, join the club.