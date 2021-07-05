The Owls have had issues regarding unpaid wages, they’ve been dealing with an English Football League-imposed transfer embargo that is linked to the submitting of their latest accounts, and because of both of those things have been a bit hamstrung in the transfer market.

Wednesday are able to sign players under certain restrictions right now – hence the arrival of David Agbontohoma from Southampton for the U23s – however other transfer targets may only be able to be pursued further once all the outstanding issues are settled.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands that Wednesday are in talks with various potential targets with a view to potentially bringing them on board before the 2021/22 season gets underway, however things will become infinitely easier once the matter of wages and embargoes is put to bed.

With regards to those matters, while current players had their outstanding wages paid in full last week, it’s now thought that those who left have also started receiving the money that was owed to them as Dejphon Chansiri looks to get the club back on track.

Once all the unpaid wages are sorted out and the accounts – which are thought to be close to being finalised now – are submitted, then the Owls will be in a much better position with their talks with the EFL and are thought to be confident of having the embargo lifted.

The Star is led to believe that, if things go to plan, there may be an end in sight as early as this week, which would no doubt come as a massive boost to Moore and his recruitment team as they seek to bolster their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday look to finally be sorting out their off field issues. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Wednesday do have former Chelsea youngster, Renedi Masampu, on trial at present, and are looking to try and bring in Dennis Adeniran in the near future, however they aren’t the only two players on the manager’s radar at present.