Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore got chins wagging over the weekend as he revealed after the 5-0 demolition of Forest Green Rovers that they’ve had enquiries about some of their important players, and while the Owls boss is keen to keep the squad together he wouldn’t guarantee that nobody would leave.

Since then it’s been announced that Sylla Sow has returned to his home nation of the Netherlands to join De Graafshap, however Wednesday will be hoping that that’s the only permanent exit that happens between now and the transfer deadline.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Bannan – who was on top form against Forest Green – he says he has full faith in the current crop of players, so much so that he thinks they’d be able to deal with one or two departures if they came about. Even though he hopes that doesn’t happen.

Speaking to the media at Hillsborough, the Wednesday skipper said, “Obviously if clubs are looking at our players then it means that the team is performing, which is good, but I think we’ve got two or three players for every position, so if people move on they move on.

“We’re confident now that we’ve got enough in the changing room, whoever it may be, that if anybody moves on we’ve got people there to come in and take their position. So hopefully we can keep the squad that we’ve got – you never know what can happen in football – but we’ve got a good squad in there at the minute, and I think if one or two did leave then it wouldn’t hurt us too much.”

There has been plenty of interest in midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and reports earlier in the summer had linked numerous clubs with striker, Lee Gregory, while Josh Windass has been a wanted man for some time now.

Barry Bannan says Sheffield Wednesday could cope with a couple of departures if they happened.