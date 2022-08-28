Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the 21-year-old midfielder is up in the air at the moment with several clubs have shown an interest in potentially signing him, so when he was left out of Wednesday’s squad against Forest Green Rovers there were some eyebrows raised.

However Darren Moore says that he’s just had a couple of issues with his hamstring and ankle after his starring role in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Rochdale, and the Owls boss insisted that they didn’t want to risk him.

Speaking to the media, he said, "He has got a sore hamstring and a kick on his ankle… We will assess him on Monday. Hopefully he won't be out too long.

"It is only a strain, I didn't want to risk him. We will let him recover and get over it. It is not just one game - we have got a multitude of games and we’re going to need everybody.”

Meanwhile, Moore was full of praise for debutant, Mallik Wilks, after he came off the bench in the 5-0 thrashing of Forest Green, saying that he will improve the more he plays.

The Owls boss said, "He is fit and just needs the match minutes. He will get sharper… You can see what he has got. He has wonderful feet, is powerful and can be a target man. He can work off shoulders.

