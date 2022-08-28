Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass attracts Middlesbrough interest in final days of transfer window

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windass has started the season strongly for the Owls, scoring two goals and grabbing a handful of assists as well in the opening few matches – getting one of each on Saturday as Wednesday romped to a 5-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

But one potential downside to his bright start is that the attacker has attracted the gaze of clubs elsewhere, and The Star understands that Chris Wilder is an admirer of the 28-year-old – who was the subject of interest from Argentina earlier in the summer.

Wednesday have rebuffed all attempts to sign Windass in the past, and it’s thought that they would do so again if any offers came in, especially given how important he could be to their promotion push this season.

Darren Moore admitted on Saturday that they have had enquiries about some of their ‘important’ first team players, but insisted that he didn’t want to lose any of them as he sought to keep the squad together.

Windass has shown nothing but commitment to the cause and has never sought a move away from Hillsborough despite the interest, and he does still have one-year – as well as an extra year’s option – on his contract at S6.

With just a few days left of the window Moore and Dejphon Chansiri’s resolve may well be tested, but they’ll be hoping that transfer deadline day can come and go without them having lost anybody that they didn’t want to lose.