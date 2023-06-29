Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has insisted that he ‘would never defend abuse’ after a comment he made about David Goodwillie.

The Owls captain came in for criticism from numerous fans on Wednesday evening after he re-posted an Instagram post in which Goodwillie vowed to ‘speak my truth’ after Australian team, Sorrento FC, rescinded a contract hours after his deal was announced following the backlash online.

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017, and while no criminal proceedings were instructed against him he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages by a judge.

Bannan’s original post said, ‘Topman that deserves to be heard’, but he has since come out and apologised for what he has described as a ‘rash’ comment.

The midfielder said on his Instagram, “I would like to apologise for my comment earlier this evening... The comment was rash and I want to make it clear I would never defend abuse or violence. I’m sorry again if this offended anyone it wasn’t my intention.”

He also took down the original post from his former Scotland teammate as well as publishing his apology, and will be hoping that supporters can accept what he’s had to say.