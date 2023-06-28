Sheffield Wednesday supporters scrolling through the latest football news this week may well have found themselves double-taking at the unveiling of Tottenham Hotspur’s new coaching team.

Main man Ange Postecoglu has made the switch from Celtic to take up the Spurs managerial post and faces a busy summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly hot for star man Harry Kane while the big Aussie goes about moulding his squad to his taste.

Already moulded is his backroom staff which comprises of a handful of recognisable names including former Premier League midfielders Mile Jedinak and Ryan Mason.

The Wednesdayite double-take comes with a cursory glance at the face of the new Spurs goalkeeping coach, an obscure former Owls stopper who made just three appearances for the club in the 2007/08 season, playing back-up to Lee Grant alongside Richard O’Donnell.

Rob Burch made only 127 senior appearances across his entire career - almost all of these arriving in the last four years of his career after leaving S6 to sign for Lincoln City and Notts County - he retired before he turned 30 and immediately joined Tottenham to become under-18 goalkeeping coach.

A coaching career has blossomed from there, working with the FA as a goalkeeping coach with England under-20, joining Fulham in 2019 and then following Scott Parker to Bournemouth and Club Brugge.