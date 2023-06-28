Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the closure of their Meadowhall store after four-and-a-half years of business - and left open the possibility of opening a new one.

The store started as a temporary pop-up outlet in December 2018 and has been a popular visit for Owls fans looking to buy Wednesday merchandise, from shirts to key rings and everything in between.

It leaves the Owls Megastore at Hillsborough Stadium as the remaining Wednesday-nosed shopping outlet, for now at least.

The store shut its doors for the final time on Wednesday evening. A statement made by Sheffield Wednesday says the store closes after Meadowhall executives exercised an option to terminate their contract with the club due to expansion plans surrounding the nearby Oasis Food Court.

The statement does make clear that efforts are being made to source an alternative arrangement and re-open the store in a seperate unit at the shopping centre.

It reads: “This evening will see the closure of our Meadowhall Store doors for the final time after four-and-a-half successful years in the Sheffield shopping mall.

“Launched as a pop-up store in December 2018 for an initial six-week period, the official SWFC shop extended to the present day due to its success and convenience for supporters.

“Unfortunately, due to expansion plans in and around the Oasis Food Court area, Meadowhall have exercised their right to terminate the contract with the club.

“Due to the rolling short-term nature of the contract, the termination period did not allow sufficient time to source and finalise a new unit but conversations remain ongoing with the Meadowhall team regarding a potential future site.