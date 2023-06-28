News you can trust since 1887
Will Vaulks’ important message as Sheffield Wednesday man carries the Baton of Hope

Sheffield Wednesday’s Will Vaulks walked from Hillsborough with the Baton of Hope, helping raise awareness for a very important cause - one that’s close to his heart.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

The Baton of Hope are part of a growing movement aspiring to a zero-suicide society, and was set up by Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip following the tragic passing of their sons, Ross and Jordan, who were both lost to suicide

Will met Mike at a Talk Club event, and they found common ground after the Owls man opened up about the fact that he lost both of his grandads - Hywel and Tom - to suicide when he was a teenager, and in the months that followed they decided to work together on the project.

On Wednesday the midfielder carried the Baton from Hillsborough up to the top of Hillsborough Park before it was passed on to continue its journey across the United Kingdom, and he spoke eloquently beforehand about why conversations need to be had and how important the Baton of Hope can be.

He was also joined by teammates, Josh Windass and George Byers, as well as former Owl, Ben Heneghan, who all came to support him on the day.

You can watch our conversation with Will at the top of the page.

