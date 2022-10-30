The Brewers fell to a 4-2 loss at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as the Owls got back to winning ways at S6, and Maamria said that he was unhappy with how the game was handled by the man in the middle.

Speaking afterwards, he told the media, “We were outstanding in the first 15 minutes. We started the game really well and controlled the play.

“The first time they got into our half they had a shot from 25 yards and we should have dealt with it better and Bannan scored from an almost impossible position in the top corner.

"Sometimes it’s tough to take. They [Wednesday] got one of the softest penalties I have ever seen in my life and then we get a clear one that we don’t get.”

He went on to add, "I've always said when you come to these places that you need strong referees and I don't think we got one in midweek or today. We can only control what we can control and the officials played a massive part in the game and the second goal came at a really bad time for us.

“Bannan flicked the ball up under Sam Hughes’ armpit and the ref gave a penalty. That makes it really hard for us at 2-0 down with the crowd behind them. I was disappointed.

Dino Maamria was unhappy with the officials as Sheffield Wednesday beat Burton Albion.

"We had to get ourselves together at half-time and we went brave with 4-4-2. Sam Winnall was back with us.

“I was disappointed with how we conceded the third and fourth goals, but we stayed playing football, the way we want to play football. We created a lot of chances, scored two goals and were unlucky not to get a third. At 4-2 we were still well in the game."

The defeat left Burton rooted to the bottom of the League One table with 12 points, while Darren Moore’s side closed the gap on Ipswich Town to just three points after they dropped points in dramatic fashion against Charlton Athletic.