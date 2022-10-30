Render, 22, came through the academy at Middlewood Road in recent years and even went on to spend time with the first team last season – joining them for preseason in 2020 during Garry Monk’s time in charge.

But, despite travelling with Darren Moore’s first team on occasion last season, the decision was made that he would move on in the summer, with the club opting against offering him a new deal at Hillsborough.

Since then he’s been searching for a place to start the next chapter of his career, a search that has taken him to Australia to sign for Olympic FC.

The club said in their announcement, “Olympic FC is excited to welcome Josh Render who signs on for the 2023 season… The Goalkeeper who comes over from England has experience in the third tier of English football playing for Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Brisbane-based outfit play their football in the National Premier Leagues Queensland, and Render has agreed a deal to play for them for the 2023 campaign in Australia.

Render was one of several young players who departed S6 over the summer, leaving alongside Kwame Boateng, Alex Bonnington, Josh Dawodu, Lewis Farmer, Charles Hagan, Jayden Onen, Declan Thompson and Liam Waldock.

