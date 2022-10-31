Barry Bannan’s matter-of-fact response to 'quite comfortable' Sheffield Wednesday win

The Owls skipper scored the opener, won the penalty for the second and then set up the third as Darren Moore’s side put the Brewers to the sword with a 4-2 victory, and was taken off at 3-0 as a precaution after picking up a slight knock.

He’s expected to make a full recovery in time for Wednesday’s next game, and he admits that the weekend’s game was just about getting three points after the 1-1 draws with Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers.

Bannan has now taken his goals and assists tally for the calendar year to 24 in Wednesday colours, and he thinks that it was only a matter of time before the team found their scoring boots again.

Speaking to The Star after the game, the midfield maestro said, "Goals and assists are what I'm here to do, what I’m paid to do, so it was good on that front. It was all about three points after two disappointing results. We just had to concentrate on winning the game and scoring goals.

"We created a lot of chances in the last couple of weeks without taking a lot of them. We weren't a million miles away from what we wanted to do, and someone was always going to get four goals or five goals. Unfortunately it was Burton.

"We got 4-0 up and conceded a few sloppy goals. It was probably shakier than we expected towards the end, but it was quite comfortable overall.”

Barry Bannan opens the scoring for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion. (Steve Ellis)

He went on to add, "It's a long week. We've had new players come in and changed the system so there were loads of factors, but it's a results business and we went out there to get three points, whether it was 1-0 or 4-2.

"I think there were still decent passages of the game with good performances from the lads who stepped in, so it shows we've got a good squad now to call upon.”

Wednesday now turn their focus to Friday night’s FA Cup game against Morecambe, and it remains to be seen if Darren Moore will opt to switch things up again or not.