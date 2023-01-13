Wycombe Wanderers manager, Gareth Ainsworth, has heaped praise on Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore.

A big crowd is expected when Wednesday make the trip to Wycombe this weekend, with both teams in a good run of form and last year’s promotion hopefuls doing battle for the second time this season.

Ainsworth’s side have won the last two times that Wednesday have come to town, however the visitors go into this one on a long unbeaten run in League One that stretches back to October.

The two managers know each other incredibly well having gone up against each other as players and in their current roles, and Ainsworth had nothing but praise for his Owls counterpart in the build-up to this weekend’s tie.

As quoted by the Bucks Free Press, the Chairboys boss said, “We played against each other a fair bit when I was at Preston and he was at Torquay during the 1990s. We have both been privileged to play at the highest level in the Premier League and we’ve had similar paths.

“I can honestly say he is one of the nicest guys in football as he is a real gentleman, he really is. I think he’s a very humble guy too and I have got nothing but good things to say about him.

“He was a tenacious character to face during our playing days, but he has gone about his management style in a respectable and honourable way… People like Darren Moore are great to have in football, as he is a top guy.”

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. (Nigel French)

But while he’s a fan of the Owls boss, he insists he doesn’t want him to enjoy the trip to Adams Park too much.

"It’ll be great to see so many people arrive on Saturday and even though I love Darren, I hope he isn’t as happy as me after the game,” he added, before going on to praise him further.

“Darren has got a lot of pressure at Sheffield Wednesday and I know he’ll have a lot on behind the scenes too, but, he gets on with his job and he doesn’t mind if he gets knocked.

“He’s done a brilliant job so far at Wednesday, considering what they have been through, and I look forward to having a drink with him after the game. I can’t wait for him to come to town.”

Wednesday won 3-1 back in September when the two teams met at Hillsborough, however Wycombe have pulled up their socks since then and have now not only lost just two of their last eight games, but also won three home matches on the bounce.

A win for Wednesday could see them either close the gap on Plymouth Argyle in first place or open up a gap over third-placed Ipswich Town – though they could do both at the same time if they play out a draw at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

