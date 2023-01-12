Sheffield Wednesday’s hunt for a new centre back continues, and one of Mark McGuinness’ Cardiff City teammates is thought to be up for consideration.

A new central defender is the priority for Darren Moore in January, with Ben Heneghan out for the season, Michael Ihiekwe sidelined for a while, and McGuinness looking increasingly likely to return to his parent club after an excellent loan spell.

Several names have made it onto the Owls’ list of possible options when it comes to either adding to their backline or replacing the 22-year-old central defender, with the likes of James Hill, Luke McNally and Aden Flint all thought to have been considered.

Hill, though, has joined Heart of Midlothian in Scotland, and McNally could only be available if Burnley are able to bring in another centre back themselves. Flint’s availability remains unknown at this point in time.

Now, with a third of the window passed, The Star understands that another name on Wednesday’s list of potential recruits is 29-year-old Curtis Nelson, who has been in and out of Cardiff’s side this season – and Wales Online have said that he may be available.

The former Oxford United man captained the Bluebirds in their 2-2 draw with Leeds United in the FA Cup, but has made just eight league appearances this season and has previously been linked with Derby County.

At this point in time there has been no indication that Wednesday’s potential interest has gone any further than mere consideration, but if McGuinness’ return was to be confirmed then there may be a conversation to have.

