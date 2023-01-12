Sheffield Wednesday have made around £300,000 on the back of their FA Cup run so far, and will be hoping that there’s more to come.

Wednesday pocketed £213,000 from the FA’s prize fund for their three wins in the tournament so far, and if they’re able to get past Fleetwood Town then another £120,000 will be added to their coffers.

After that, the money for the winner of each round effectively doubles until the final - with the eventual victor pocketing £2,000,000 in prize money.

These amounts, of course, don’t include the money paid for televised games, and it’s likely that the Owls picked up £85,000 for the fact that their 2-1 win over Newcastle United was chosen as one of the BBC’s featured matches.

So with the prize money and TV money it’s just under £300k that the club have picked up, an amount not to be sniffed at for a League One team that not so long back had their own financial issues to deal with.

A date has not yet been set for the Fleetwood game – though it will be around January 28th – but Darren Moore will see it as a big chance for the Owls to reach the fifth round of the prestigious competition for the fourth time in the last decade.

Many Premier League opponents, including Newcastle United of course, have already been knocked out of the tournament, and that number is guaranteed to reduce even further after the fourth round with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Liverpool/Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City taking on Arsenal.

