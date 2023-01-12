Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers looks set to be a pretty much sold-out affair at Adams Park.

Wednesday have already taken up the full allocation of almost 3,000 tickets for the fixture – aside from a few in the Family Stand – and the hosts said on Thursday morning that there were now under 500 tickets left available for the encounter.

The Owls have lost their last two away games against the Choirboys, falling to a 1-0 defeat on both occasions, but go into this game on a lengthy unbeaten run and full of confidence on the back of their FA Cup giant-killing over Premier League Newcastle United.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are on a decent run of their own in League One too, though, with just two defeats in their last eight games, and the heavy 3-0 victory over Peterborough United on New Year’s Day was the last time they were in action. So they’re well-rested.

They’ve also won all three of their most recent games on home turf, conceding just once.

A win for the Owls could see them close the gap on League One leaders, Plymouth Argyle, but the fact that they’re playing Ipswich Town means that – either way – three points will be well-received. Whether that’s to close the gap on one or open up one on the other.

With Ainsworth’s side now on the brink of the play-off places once again, they’ll be itching to keep up their fine home run, and it may well be that – come Saturday – those remaining tickets have also been picked up.

