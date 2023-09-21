Sheffield Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Town, have announced the arrival of Darren Moore as their new manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moore left his position at Hillsborough earlier in the summer following the club’s successful League One play-off campaign, and it became clear this week that he was amongst the favourites to land the job at Huddersfield after a decision was made that Neil Warnock would be leaving the club.

Now, just a few weeks before their visit to Hillsborough on October 7th, the Terriers have confirmed Moore as the man to lead them forward - also announcing that his staff from S6 are joining him, too.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read, “We’re delighted to welcome Darren Moore to Huddersfield Town as our new Manager!

“Darren, 49, was the standout first choice following an extensive recruitment process led by Chief Executive Jake Edwards and Sporting Director Mark Cartwright.

“He joins Town on the back of a successful promotion campaign with Sheffield Wednesday last season, adding to his managerial experience in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship with West Bromwich Albion and successful time in charge of Doncaster Rovers.

“Before his coaching and managerial career, Darren enjoyed four promotions out of the Sky Bet Championship and played extensively in the top two divisions, making a massive 670 appearances in English football, and playing internationally for Jamaica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Darren is joined by his technical staff; Assistant Manager Jamie Smith, First Team Coach Jimmy Shan, Set Piece Coach Simon Ireland, and Goalkeeping Coach Adriano Basso.”