‘Kill it now’ - Sheffield Wednesday attacker desperate for first Owls victory
Anthony Musaba has his first league goal for Sheffield Wednesday, now he’s aiming to play his part in earning their first three points.
The young Dutch attacker came on to good effect at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, scoring the opening goal after being introduced in place of the injured Josh Windass, however it wasn’t destined to be the winner as Middlesbrough hit back in the second half of the tie.
It was the closest that Wednesday have come to securing a victory under Xisco so far, and the 22-year-old sees this weekend’s trip to fellow strugglers, Swansea City, as a chance to go one better and get the job done fully.
“It was amazing to score in front of these fans in the league,” he said in his post-match interview. “It felt really good, but now we just have to keep working and focus on getting those first three points because we are close to them, and our opponents are in the same position that we are. So now we have to focus to kill it now with the three points…
“We want to win, but at least we got one point for the fans to give us a bit of something, but now we have to move on for the three points because we know it’s possible. We have have to put the last focus to get those point finally.”
Musaba has played five of the Owls’ seven Championship game so far since joining from Monaco, however has started just the one - with Windass a doubt following his knock against Boro there’s a chance that Musaba could get an opportunity to showcase his talents once again when Xisco’s men make the trip to the Swansea.com Stadium.