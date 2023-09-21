Di’Shon Bernard has had a taste of the big time, and after joining Sheffield Wednesday he says that he’s eager to ‘kick on’ and get back to it.

At 22, Bernard has a long football career still ahead of him, and having come through the ranks at both Chelsea and Manchester United the defender has already had the opportunity to play alongside – and against – some exceptional players.

His time with the Red Devils came to an end over the summer after half a decade in Manchester, and at Wednesday he found a club eager to get him on board as they sought to remain in the Championship following their promotion in May.

It was explained shortly after his arrival at Middlewood Road that Bernard had only penned a short-term deal with the Owls until the end of the season, but that’s not something he’s overly-concerned about – he just wants to make sure he’s a better player by the end of it.

“I think it’s just how it came about to be honest,” Bernard told the media when asked. “For me I’m just trying to concentrate on this year and try to get better and better. After that I’ll see what the future holds…

“It’s my first year since leaving United, so I need to really kick on and try to get back to that level, back into the Premier League where everyone wants to play. It’s about making sure I keep learning, keep working hard in training, keep trying to improve, and then hopefully I can get back to that level.”

Having worked under the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, the Jamaican international has experience with big-name bosses, and he says Xisco’s ‘belief’ in him was a major pull for him when opting for Hillsborough as his next destination.

“The manager was a big part,” he explained. “He got in touch with me before I came and the belief that he gave me in terms of where he sees me going and how he can improve me as a player was definitely a thing that made me join.

“Every day in training he’s talking to me about how I can get better, so that’s a big credit to him.”