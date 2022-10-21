Transfer restrictions slapped on Wednesday in the aftermath of well-publicised administrative issues meant the club were always playing catch-up in the transfer market – which in turn limited Moore’s options when it came to setting his teams up away from home.

But with the squad transformed and a plethora of different attacking options at their disposal, those options are now plentiful and this season have seen Wednesday switch between systems at will.

Sheffield Wednesday boast an excellent away record this season.

Asked what has transformed Wednesday’s away form to the extent that they hit a five win tally on the road some 119 days before they managed it last time out, Moore said: “It is the continuous work that we have done and our recruitment in the players that we have brought in. We have tried to get the right balance.

“Last season, we were probably one dimensional in terms of the personnel that we had and what we were trying to do and we have quickly learned away from home that opponents in their own backyard are going to play different to what they would do at S6.

“You have got to be adaptable and I think we have shown that to contest with opponents in their own backyard (this season) and what they have thrown at us.

“I think we have coped a little bit better. We have kept our shape and our resilience has been better in terms of dealing with it.”

Wednesday’s recruitment also increased the level of League One experience in the camp, a factor many have credited with an upturn in their fortunes away from home.

“There is a different dynamic and edge to us compared to last season to cause opponents one or two problems,” Moore continued. “But we know we have had to work hard to get those wins.

