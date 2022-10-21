The League One new boys have a tough trio of matches against Plymouth Argyle, a Wednesday clash that is live on Sky television and then a trip to Derby County.

Wednesday will take on a trip to Lincoln City this weekend before welcoming Rovers to S6 on Wednesday evening.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is looking forward to facing Sheffield Wednesday next week.

Speaking ahead of his big week, Barton described the opportunity for his team to cause some coupon-busting upsets in typically entertaining and ambitious terms.

“They’re the biggest teams in the division and some big scalps to take but I see that as an opportunity to go and get a big massive moose head and stick it on your wall,” Barton said.

“If we go to Hillsborough and win or Pride Park and win, and if we win three games this week, that is a big step in the right direction for our group and our football club.”

A former Premier League player, Barton knows all about big matches in stadiums with big atmospheres. Giving a nod to the ‘cauldron’ atmosphere at S6, he went on to suggest the atmosphere at Derby County’s Pride Park is more intimidating.

He said on the battles ahead: “We know that is going to be a tough task because Plymouth sit top of the table and deservedly so, obviously Sheffield Wednesday and the cauldron of Hillsborough and the fact it’s on Sky is quite novel for our boys.

“And then Pride Park, which is probably the most intimidating atmosphere if that’s packed and they’re behind the team; it’s as good an atmosphere that you’ll find in League One.

