That’s according to Owls manager Darren Moore, who was satisfied by the effort of Mark McGuinness in Tuesday evening’s Papa Johns run-out win over Leicester City under-21s and suggested it was the last box ticked on a comeback that could see him make his first league start since September 13.

“He's ready to start now,” Moore said. “He's back in. I'm so pleased to have him back, especially with Reece going down. It's a really important position and even though Mark is right-footed, he's really accomplished on that left-hand side.

Mark McGuinness is an important figure for Sheffield Wednesday. Pic: Steve Ellis

“With Akin [Famewo] having his injury and Reece [James] going down in the last couple of weeks, to have Mark back at his game, it's the perfect timing to have him back.”

The Wednesday boss has spoken a number of times as to the huge importance of a comfortable, ball-playing defender on the left of defence in a 3-5-2 system. Wednesday have switched between that and a 4-2-2-2 system in recent weeks.

Speaking to The Star, Moore allowed himself a moment to chuckle at the bad fortune Wednesday have had in the left-centre back position since he arrived at the club in March last year.

Last season Lewis Gibson battled constant injury issues, forcing the Owls to station wing-back Marvin Johnson in the role.

This time out, Akin Famewo lasted less than 45 minutes in Wednesday colours before his was injured on his debut at MK Dons before McGuinness was injured. To rub salt in the wound, his replacement Reece James suffered an issue from which we won’t return for another couple of weeks.

“Anybody on that left-hand side has just not been able to sustain fitness and make it their own,” he said, ruing the club’s repeated shoddy injury luck in such a specific position.

“That position is such a key position for us and unfortunately we seem to have picked up so many injuries there.