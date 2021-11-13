Florian Kamberi’s close-range finish in the second half levelled things up after the visitors got themselves in front in the first period against the run of play and deployed a host of time-wasting tactics to try and preserve their lead.

Still, the Owls created few clear-cut chances of note throughout the match with the exception of one gilt-edged opportunity which fell to an unmarked Callum Paterson, who fired wide from inside the area.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has urged his players ‘not to be nearly men’ after they were held to another draw at home to Gillingham.

“It was a really frustrating afternoon,” said Moore.

"When I look at the stats and the figures, it just bears more frustration. It’s a game we dominated from start to finish.

"I said to the boys in the dressing room after the game ‘Let’s not turn out to be nearly men in terms of this season’.”

"There’s no point in talking about the stats that all go in our favour. They only had two efforts on goal and they come out with some sort of result.”

Sheffield Wednesday remain two points outside of the top six after their eighth draw of the season.

No team has tied more games in League One this term than the Owls.

Moore added: “There were a lot of stoppages in the game when we were trying to build momentum.

"It’s bitterly frustrating because of the way the game played out today but it’s part and parcel of the rules.