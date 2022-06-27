The Millers’ top scorer last season, Smith made the switch as part of a controversial double swoop that also saw Michael Ihiekwe confirmed as an Owls player last week.

Social media has been filled with back-and-forth between supporters of the two clubs, with Smith’s decision a particular tough one for Rotherham fans to take given his connection with the club’s fan base.

Michael Smith has made the switch from Rotherham United to Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker scored 60 goals in 210 matches for the Millers, including 24 across all competitions as they were promoted from League One last season.

Speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser over the weekend, Smith said he understood the reaction of Rotherham supporters.

“I'm a smart enough lad to know that my Rotherham reputation built up over four and a half years is going to be tainted now,” he admitted.

“I made the decision and I'm big enough to take everything that comes with it. I've given my all for the club. It's really sad that it's ended this way.

“Football is completely ruled by emotion and I 'get' the response to what I've done. Hopefully, once the dust has settled a bit, people might understand. They might not. That's just part and parcel of it.”

Smith achieved two promotions and won a Papa Johns Trophy with Paul Warne’s side after joining the club in January 2018.

He offered a heartfelt thankyou to Rotherham supporters for not only the way he was treated during his time there, but for the way supporters took to his family.

“From the bottom of my heart, I've loved every minute of my time with Rotherham,” he said. “This is my opportunity to say 'thank you' to the fans for all the support they've given me.

“It's meant the world to me; not only to me but to my family as well. I can't speak highly enough of what the club have done for me and my career.