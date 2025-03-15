How dynamic of Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United clash was altered on Saturday

The dynamic of Sunday’s Steel City derby was tweaked a little on Saturday as a flurry of typically unpredictable Championship results came flying through.

A great deal was made in the pre-match press conferences of both managers about what is to be lost and gained by the result at Hillsborough come mid-afternoon Sunday. Sheffield United are vying for the title, while a haul of six points from their last available six has repositioned the Owls back onto the edges of the play-off conversation.

What was said?

Owls boss Danny Röhl seemingly sought to pile the pressure on those at Bramall Lane, making clear the mass investments made to their squad in the last two windows means they ‘must deliver’ on their promotion effort. The German coach also referenced the possibility of United tumbling out of the top two and into the perils of the play-offs - referencing the difficulty often faced by sides that finish third in a three-way battle for the automatic spots.

Chris Wilder was a little less direct in his cross-city summation of Wednesday’s position, though he did say enough to hint he felt their outsider chance at a spot at the top six was exactly that. He said the Owls would have to ‘go some’ to sneak into the play-offs and in doubtful tone suggested he thought they would require a haul of seven wins from their remaining nine matches to do so.

These conversations were had on Friday afternoon and with Saturday’s round of Championship fixtures done and dusted, much more is known on where both sides could sit heading into the fortnight international break that lies the other side of the derby clash.

How did things change for United?

Burnley’s win at Swansea City leaves the Blades heading into the game outside the top two for the first time since January, with only a win on Sunday good enough to push them back above the Clarets due to their fair inferior goal difference. Wobbling leaders Leeds United battled back from a 2-0 deficit to draw 2-2 at QPR, meaning a derby win would also put them behind their West Yorkshire rivals only on goal difference.

How did things change for Wednesday?

The day’s results make things equally intriguing for Wednesday. Entering the weekend six points shy of the top six, of the five teams standing between them and the ‘big four’, only Coventry City won to continue their remarkable run in recent months and jump into fifth. Elsewhere there were some shocks via deeply disappointing draws for West Brom and Middlesbrough - against Hull City and Luton Town respectively - while Blackburn Rovers and Watford lost to unfancied Cardiff City and Oxford United.

With Röhl having spoken for some weeks about the ultimate ambition of ‘staying in touch’ with the top six heading into the other side of the international break and the final eight matches, a win in the Sheffield derby would cut that gap to just three points. A win at Hillsborough would be their third on the spin and would further their momentum heading into the business end of the campaign.

It all adds up to an altered dynamic and an increasingly fascinating battle at S6 - with opportunity knocking for both camps.