Why I flew halfway around the world to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United

The Steel City derby may not be a broadcast media darling, but – for us – Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United is as big as it gets.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world where so many rivalries have become diluted through regularity, Wednesday v United stands proud as a city-stopper. One that divides friendships, and families. One that is as bitterly fought as ever.

It’s why I sit typing this thousands of feet in the air, on a flight from Johannesburg, bound for Hillsborough once again. Because after covering this club for five years, seeing all of the ups and downs, there was no chance I was going to miss the chance to potentially see us beat *that lot* at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of what some might tell you, they’re not underdogs. United have the best away record in the league, Wednesday have one of the worst at home, and only one of these clubs is fighting for automatic promotion. Make no mistake, an Owls win is the only result that would be a turn up for the books.

United need to beat Wednesday to get back into the top two, Wednesday need to beat United because of how long it’s been since they did. Form, league positions, team values, they all go out of the window once the whistle blows at 12.30pm.

But as much as the game itself is the main event, there is so much more going on with this rivalry. This isn’t one of those derbies where the fans dislike a team that’s from another city… These people see each other every day, work alongside each other, live in the same houses. There’s no escaping the persiflage if you lose.

This Steel City derby could be more open

The last game was always going to be cagey given how long it’d been since the two last faced off. The preamble of it all was respectful, even friendly. But there’s needle now – for the managers, for the players, for those watching on. And that’s all going to add to Sunday’s showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So no, maybe Sky Sports don’t think it’s big enough to be their featured game. But on Sunday over 34,000 people will watch on at Hillsborough as two hefty football clubs scrap it out for city bragging rights. Maybe we get goals, maybe we don’t. maybe it’s a cracker, maybe it’s not. But it’s ours.

The Hi Ho Silvering Linings and the Greasy Chip Butties, the Chris Waddles and Michael Browns, the Boxing Day Massacre and Mark Duffy’s moment. Memories etched into the collective mind of this city, ones to remember or that they wish they could forget. The Home of Football divided in two, already preparing their gloats or retorts for whatever comes next.

Sportimage

And I’ll be there in the pressbox, another ‘pinch me’ moment for 14-year-old me as I write about a football game that – for large chunks of my life – didn’t take place.

So no, there was no chance I missed this one. Some of my best mates are Blades, and after watching moments like the Miracle of Hillsborough, Windass’ Wembley winner and the doldrums at Derby, even the slightest chance of a Wednesday win over United is enough to call me back.

You can find a clip of our Steel City Derby preview show in the video at the top of the page, with the full episode available to watch by clicking this link here.