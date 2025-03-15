Sheffield Wednesday 'will have to go some' to hit lofty target - three Owls dangermen pinpointed
The two sides meet at Hillsborough on Sunday in contrasting situations; the Blades in the midst of a high-quality three-way battle for the automatic promotion spots while Wednesday sit five points from the play-off places. Wilder’s opposite man Danny Röhl has suggested that delivers his side with a touch more freedom in how they can approach the rest of the campaign - and indeed their derby date.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
In his pre-match press conference ahead of his third trip to S6 as Blades boss, Wilder spoke of the tall task facing the Owls if they are to have designs on breaking into the top six.
“There’ll be a big part of it in terms of them wanting to gain a valuable three points because they’ll still have their eye on trying to sneak into the play-offs,” he said. “They’ll obviously have to go some, they must have to win seven out of nine to get into the play-offs. But they’ll still harbour that ambition. They’ve kept it alive very, very well over the last two games. And they’ll want to stop us achieving what we want to achieve.”
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The Blades boss took a sideways slant as suggestions on Shea Charles’ part that a move to United in January was something he wouldn’t ever consider and described the Northern Ireland midfielder as a good player. And three other likely names were highlighted heading into the clash.
“They’ve got some good players, really good players,” he said. “The likes of Gassama, Windass, really good players. There’s Barry Bannan. There’s a bit of stuff between both clubs, but he’s an outstanding footballer who makes them tick. It’s a competitive group, so they’ll want to deliver on the day. We’re getting ready for their best performance.”