Big-spending Sheffield United will arrive at Hillsborough on Sunday with plenty to lose amid pressure from their automatic promotion rivals - according to Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl.

And the Owls coach made reference to the gruesome experience of one of those rivals - Leeds United - in explaining the difficulty teams can often find in play-off campaigns if they are to tumble out of the top two places to finish third.

United could find themselves in third position come kick-off on Sunday, with third-placed Burnley two points back and set to take on strugglers Swansea City a day earlier. Should the Clarets take a win in Wales, United would have to do the same at S6 to jump back into the top two due to their inferior goal difference.

Across the city, Wednesday sit in a less stressful placing in the Championship table. With five points separating them from the play-off places and nine matches left, Röhl has spoken of the desire to cultivate a ‘cup final’ mentality for each of their remaining outings and wants his side to approach the possibility of a late tilt at ‘the interesting places’ in the table with the same attacking intent that saw them stay in the Championship last time out.

“The target is that we go step by step,” he told The Star. “I will not say we have to win seven or eight games to achieve something more. We worked very hard to come over the 50 point line, it took six or eight weeks too long! But now we look game by game. With our mindset that it is always a final, it is helpful. You are not scared, you go out to win the games and this is the best energy you can have.

“During the game maybe there comes a point where you can go all-in. This is a good feeling for us, to not always manage to a point or something like this. No. We can always go front foot and go for the win. It was helpful in the past to have this mindset.”

Aside from a brief dip in January, United have occupied a place in the top two since November and in January bolstered their squad with the signing of striker Tom Cannon - a deal believed to be worth a potential £10m - as well as four presumably expensive loan additions from the Premier League. It’s an outlay Röhl believes must be rewarded with promotion and one that increases the pressure on those at Bramall Lane.

Wilder has been here before, guiding his previous Blades squad through a three-horse race to automatic promotion in the 2018/19 season and later describing Leeds United pair Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw as ‘muppets’ for having attempted to pile more pressure on their S2 rivals via the media.

It was Leeds that faltered in the Championship run-in last season, allowing Leicester City and Ipswich Town to make the jump to the Premier League before crashing out in a play-off final defeat to Southampton. On only nine occasions since the rebrand of the second tier in 2004 have the third-placed team go on to win the play-offs and achieve promotion.

“To achieve something, my mindset is to attack rather than protect,” Röhl continued. “I want to take the next position, not protect my position. It does not mean we are naive or do things at the wrong moments, but we attack again. It is dangerous for other teams, if a team can play to win something it is much, much easier to go to win something than to think you can lose something. This I can see on Sunday. We can win something, we can attack, United have more to lose. You never know on a matchday, maybe they have more and more pressure.

“My experience from last year and the race at the top, it was a three-horse race last year. Leeds were in the race and then they dropped - and then lost the final at Wembley. It is always a hard race with a lot of pressure. I spoke already about the value of the squad and when you invest I don't know how much in January, then you have to deliver of course. This is the mindset we have going into this game.”