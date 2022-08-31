Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have added 11 players to their squad since the end of last season in what is their second summer overhaul of the squad in consecutive years.

Alex Mighten looks likely to be the final piece of Moore’s jigsaw in a season that Wednesday are widely expected to challenge for the automatic promotion places.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

But there is a small chance Wednesday could move to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide back-up for David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson.

The Owls boss said earlier this month that while they have hugely promising young stoppers in Pierce Charles and Jack Hall, in an ideal world he would have a third choice keeper in the building to allow the teenagers to concentrate on their development in the club’s youth ranks.

And speaking after the Papa Johns Trophy defeat at Bradford City on Tuesday evening, he said there is a small chance Wednesday could move to bring someone in before the 11pm Thursday deadline.

“That’s a difficult one, that one,” he told The Star. “To get a real good goalkeeper at this level, they’re usually tied up by now, really.

“We can maybe have a look at it but I would say that’s a 20 or 30 per cent possibility unless anything was to drastically happen with the other two.

“It looks like a 20 or 30 per cent if that because of in terms of any really outstanding ones they’re all tied up.

“We need a high level if they’re going to come in here.”

It’s been suggested that the profile of goalkeeper that Wednesday could look to bring in could lean towards a free agent.

If that were to be the case, the club could wait until after the window has closed, with EFL rules allowing free agent signings at any time regardless of whether a transfer window is open or not.