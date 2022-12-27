The rumour mill is a-whirring around Sheffield Wednesday just days out from the opening of the January transfer window.

The Owls are regular feature in the transfer gossip columns and there’s been no let-up in the run-in to the winter window with a host of names credited with interest from S6.

Among those are young Premier League trio Tom Cannon of Everton and Jesarun Rak-Sakyi and Malcolm Ebiowei – both of Crystal Palace.

Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with interest in a small handful of Premier League youngsters.

All three players are attackers of different styles and though earlier this month Wednesday boss Darren Moore distanced himself from the need to strengthen that area, there is a growing feeling the club may look to add a little reinforcement before the calendar turns to February.

Asked whether the weight of rumour surrounding the possibility of an attacking Premier League loan addition is something that should be heeded, Moore told The Star: “It depends who they are. I don’t know what names have been circulated out there.

“At this moment in time what we’ve been doing is focusing on the group. There’s been speculation and there always will be, but in terms of whether it’s Premier League youngsters or whoever else, we’ll see.”

With the likes of Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and now Dominic Iorfa facing long spells on the sidelines, Moore has spoken about the need for defensive additions but didn’t rule out the need to strengthen elsewhere.

Wednesday currently have three loanees on their books in Mark McGuinness, Alex Mighten and Reece James. A maximum of five players on loan can be named in an EFL matchday squad.

“A large part of that will depend on how we’re going,” he said. “Hopefully we don’t sustain any more injuries and we’ve done relatively OK with it this season in terms of working with a smaller group of players and having that versatility within the group.

“We’ve been able to cope with certain setbacks and maintain a decent element of form.