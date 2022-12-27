If there’s one manager in League One that knows a thing or two about being sent off, it’s Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown.

The former Celtic captain, no stranger to controversy in his playing days, could only watch on as his defender Shaun Rooney went from hero to zero having scored the opener in a match Wednesday went on to win 2-1.

Rooney was sent off for a late tackle on Marvin Johnson in the 83rd minute and went on a furious rampage, starting an on-field melee before charging towards the Owls dugout, shoving Wednesday manager Darren Moore and engaging in a shouting match with substitute goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown.

The fourth official had seemed to be the original target of Rooney’s ire.

“Roons has let himself down,” he said. “It’s not the sending off, it’s the manner of what happened afterwards and for me, that’s not the way I want my players to react.

“If you get sent off, you take it on the chin, sometimes you might clip somebody if they get in, that’s fine.

“But you take it on the chin. You don’t start world war three in the middle of the park and then with the fans chanting start to go for everybody else. It’s not for me, that.

“We’ll deal with that in-house and I’m sure he’ll get a ban as well. It’s not the way you should act on the pitch.”

Going on to discuss the match itself, Brown praised the quality and physicality of the high-flying visitors, who stayed four points shy of the automatic places as both Ipswich and Plymouth won above them.

He had praise for one man in particular that would surely be well-received – lifelong Celtic fan Barry Bannan.

“Wee Barry is a magician,” he said. “He’s lovely with the ball with his left foot, they’ve got a lot of physical players and we can see why they’re third in the league.

“On today’s performance, I thought we were the better team. I’ll watch the game back and I’ll probably feel the same way.