The Fleetwood Town defender who sparked chaos following his red card against Sheffield Wednesday seemed to continue his angry reaction long into the evening with a foul-mouthed social media exchange.

Shaun Rooney, who was sent off late in the Owls’ 2-1 win having scored the opener earlier in the match, earned the wrath of his manager Scott Brown for prompting an on-field fracas and marching off the field to shove Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

A furious Rooney was seen visibly angry long after the final whistle and a posts from a Twitter account appearing to belong to him suggested he had not cooled off late at night.

A tweet from Scottish journalist Gordon Duncan poked fun at footage of Rooney’s push on Moore, quipping: “Shaun Rooney obviously didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas. Can put you in a bad mood for days that.”

Fleetwood Town defender Shaun Rooney was shwn a red card in their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The account ‘@Roons96’ – which is not verified but has been acknowledged by Fleetwood’s official account to belong to former St Johnstone man – quote-tweeted with a shocking foul-mouthed response at near 11pm.

With swear words uncensored, it read: “Gordon you silly c*** shut your mouth’.

After Duncan quickly apologised, Rooney continued his tirade, replying “F*** up ya f***ing idiot no sorry about it!”

Rooney’s on-field headloss was detailed by Owls boss Moore, who suggested the right-back had appeared ‘wound up’ all afternoon.

Moore said on the incident: “From his perspective in a game where he could have been the hero and scored the first goal, he turned into the villain in getting sent off. Once he got sent off, the game went away from them."

