One way or another, the winds of change are set to whistle through the Sheffield Wednesday changing room once again in the coming weeks.

Whether those winds are a breeze or a gale remains to be seen, with as many as 14 senior players approaching the end of their current deals.

Many decisions could of course be impacted heavily by Wednesday’s divisional status and whether the Owls can first stage a remarkable play-off comeback, starting with overturning Peterborough United’s 4-0 first leg lead at Hillsborough this evening.

The reality is that leaving the pitch tonight, some may well end up waving goodbye on their time as Wednesday players.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore looks on before the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium on May 12, 2023 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Owls boss Darren Moore made clear all attention is on the football, not on the futures of individuals and that confirmation chats over which players will be released have not yet been had.

“We’ve not spoken about it,” Moore said. “We’ve tried to focus on putting our energies in [to on-field matters]. We’ve known that as a group from the start and the players know that now even at this stage.

“We feel there’s enough time to speak about that outside and after that and we will do.

“Up until now, the most important thing is the game tomorrow evening.”

Moore did hint that one of the players in question had triggered the terms of an extension clause that will see him continue at S6 much in the same vein as Barry Bannan earlier this season – though he wouldn’t be drawn on who that player is.

Asked whether some players were ‘playing for their futures’ based on the division the club will be operating in next season, Moore said: “Yes, but I don’t think the players are thinking like that. The players are just focusing on the game.

“We’ve had no talk at all throughout the season up until now. What we are doing is focusing on the game and that I can say on behalf of all the players in terms of their mindset and mentality – not a word has been discussed on all that.

“We see that as the time after, when the season finishes and it all draws to a close, we can have those conversations then.

“Up until now, our mindset and focus has all been on this game tomorrow.”