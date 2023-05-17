This time of year is littered with announcements over decisions from clubs over their out-of-contract players. And a whole host of former Owls figures will spend the next weeks searching for their new clubs; from the likes of Morgan Fox to Lewis Wing and Olamide Shodipo.

A new name to throw onto the list if that of Sam Winnall, who will be released at the end of his Burton Albion contract in the coming weeks after an injury-scarred campaign in which he scored six times across 20 appearances for the Brewers - one of those coming at Hillsborough in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Dino Maamria’s side - who beat Wednesday 3-2 last month to further puncture the Owls’ automatic promotion aspirations - included in a statement that they have offered a new contract to another former Wednesday man, Deji Oshilaja.

Also released by Burton are Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith and Callum Hawkins.

Clubs across the country have been making announcements this month of who will and won’t be sticking around for the 2023/24 season, and with numerous players out of contract at the end of next month the Owls’ list should make for interesting reading.